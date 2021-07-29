Q2 2021 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Baytex Energy Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP of Capital Markets
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today to us to discuss our second quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Today, I'm joined by Ed LaFehr, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Rod Gray, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; Chad Lundberg, Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer; Kendall Arthur, Vice President, Heavy Oil; Chad Kalmakoff, our Vice President, Finance; and Scott Lovett, our Vice President of Corporate Development.
While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. I refer you to the advisories regarding forward-looking statements, oil and gas information
