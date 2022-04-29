Q1 2022 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP of Capital Markets



Thank you, Shareese. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Today, I am joined by Ed LaFehr, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Rod Gray, our Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Lundberg, our Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer.



While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws.