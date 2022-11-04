Q3 2022 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP of Capital Markets



Thank you, Gaylene. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2022 financial and operating results.



Today's call is somewhat unique in that we are saying goodbye to Ed LaFehr, who has led our organization for the past 6 years, and we are welcoming Eric Greager as our new President and Chief Executive Officer. We will hear from both Ed and Eric today. And we are also joined by Rod Gray, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Lundberg, our Chief Operating and Sustainability Officer.



While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will contain forward