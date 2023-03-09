Mar 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Menno Hulshof - TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst



Good morning, Eric.



Eric Thomas Greager - Baytex Energy Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, Menno.



Menno Hulshof - TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst



So on behalf of TD Cowen, it's going to take me a bit of time to get used to saying that. I would like to thank you for joining us today. I understand it's been nonstop for you and the team since the Ranger deal was announced. So I do appreciate you taking the time.



Eric Thomas Greager - Baytex Energy Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Absolutely. Thank you. Yes. We were actually working on the final days in Toronto -- a number of days in Toronto, New York, Miami earlier this week. Brian and I just put back down here further west yesterday and happy to be talking about the deal, and congratulations on the TD Cowen.



Menno Hulshof - TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst



