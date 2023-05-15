Baytex Energy Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
James Maclean - Baytex Energy Corp. - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Thank you for joining us today. My name is James Maclean, and I am Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Baytex Energy.
Before we begin, I would like to provide a quick overview of the Lumi Virtual Meeting platform. You should now see the agenda on the left side of your screen. At the top of the agenda page is a legend showing 4 different icons you may click on to access different parts of the platform. For example, to ask a question at any time, click the comment bubble icon. The voting icon will only be displayed once the polls are open.
Note that if you are attending the meeting as a guest, you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote. Thank you.
And I will now turn it over to the Chair of our Board, Mr. Mark Bly.
Mark R. Bly - Baytex Energy Corp. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Baytex Energy. The meeting will now come to order
May 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
