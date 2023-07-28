Q2 2023 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



The conference is being recorded.



Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - Senior VP of Capital Markets & IR



Thank you, Ishiya. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.



Today, I'm joined by Eric Grager, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Kalmakoff, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Lundberg, our Chief Operating Officer. While listening, please keep in mind that some of our remarks will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. I refer you to the advisories regarding forward-looking statements, oil and gas information and non-GAAP financial and capital management measures in yesterday's press