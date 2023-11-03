Q3 2023 Baytex Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations.



Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - Senior VP of Capital Markets & IR



Brian G. Ector - Baytex Energy Corp. - Senior VP of Capital Markets & IR

Thank you, Ariel. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Today, I'm joined by Eric Greager, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Kalmakoff, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Lundberg, our Chief Operating Officer.