Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the BAT 2019 Preliminary Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.
I will now hand over to Jack Bowles, the Chief Executive.
Jack Marie Henry David Bowles - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director
Good morning, everyone. I'm Jack Bowles, Chief Executive, and with me this morning to present our full year 2019 results is Tadeu Marroco, our Group Finance Director. Before I start the presentation, I will take it that you have all seen and read the disclaimer on Page 2 and Page 3. As usual, at the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions.
Last March, we set out 3 clear priorities to transform our business. I am pleased to say that we have made good progress over the last year. We delivered value growth from our combustible business, gaining share globally with enhanced profitability. We are driving a step change in New Categories by launching new products and entering new markets, providing potentially
Full Year 2019 British American Tobacco PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...