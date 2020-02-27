Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. I'm Jack Bowles, Chief Executive, and with me this morning to present our full year 2019 results is Tadeu Marroco, our Group Finance Director. As usual, at the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions.



Last March, we set out 3 clear priorities to transform our business. I am pleased to say that we have made good progress over the last year. We delivered value growth from our combustible business, gaining share globally with enhanced profitability. We are driving a step change in New Categories by launching new products and entering new markets, providing potentially