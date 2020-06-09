Jun 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the BAT 2020 First Half Pre-Close Trading Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.



I will now hand over to Mike Nightingale, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you.



Mike Nightingale - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our 2020 first half pre-closing conference call. With me this morning is Tadeu Marroco, our Finance Director. I hope you're all well, and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for joining us this morning.



Before we begin, I need to draw your attention to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the trading update. And as a quick reminder, in addition to this call, Jack Bowles, our Chief Executive, and Tadeu will host a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank conference at mid day today, U.K. time, which will be available on bat.com as a webcast. There are no presentation materials for either event.



I will now hand over to Tadeu, who will say a few short