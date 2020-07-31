Jul 31, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Jack Marie Henry David Bowles - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good morning, and welcome to BAT 2020 Interim Result Presentation. I am Jack Bowles, Chief Executive and with me today is Tadeu Marroco, Finance Director. I hope everyone listening this morning and your families and friends are well.



Before I start the presentation, I need to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide #2 and Slide #3, which I will take as read. I am very proud to report in the first half of 2020, our multi-category strategy has continued to deliver growth in what has been an exceptionally challenging circumstances. These results demonstrate that our strategy is delivering growth in all key metrics: revenue, operating profit, EPS and cash, driven by growing volume share in THP, value share in vapor and revenue in Modern Oral alongside combustible and strong pricing. Our increased agility growth about through Quantum and our diverse geographic footprint have enabled us to adapt and navigate the challenges caused by COVID. We remain committed to delivering a strong