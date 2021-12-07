Dec 07, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the BAT pre-close trading update. My name is Rianne, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



For now, I'll hand you over to your host, Mike Nightingale, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Mike Nightingale - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm Mike Nightingale, Head of Investor Relations. And with me this morning is Tadeu Marroco, our Finance and Transformation Director. Welcome to our 2021 full year pre-close conference call. I hope you're all well. I'd like to thank you for taking the time to join us this morning.



Before we begin, I need to draw your attention to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, as well as the notes and disclaimer contained in the trading update.



I'll now hand over to Tadeu, who will say a few short words on current trading before opening it up to questions. Unless otherwise stated, our comments will focus on constant currency adjusted