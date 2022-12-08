Dec 08, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the BAT Full Year 2022 Pre-Close Conference Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Victoria Buxton, Group Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead.



Victoria Buxton - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. I'm Victoria Buxton, Head of Investor Relations. And with me this morning is Tadeu Marroco, our Finance and Transformation Director. Welcome to our 2022 second half pre-close conference call. I hope that you are all well, and I'd like to thank you for taking the time to join us this morning, which I appreciate is a very busy day.



Before we begin, I need to draw your attention to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements as well as to the note and disclaimer contained in the trading update.



I will now hand you over to Tadeu who will share a few words on current trading before opening it up to questions. Unless stated otherwise, our comments will focus on constant currency adjusted