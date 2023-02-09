Feb 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Jack Marie Henry David Bowles - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2022 full year results presentation. I am Jack Bowles, Chief Executive of BAT. And with me this morning is Tadeu Marroco, our Group Finance and Transformation Director. I am proud to share with you today that we have reached an exciting inflection in our transformation.



Over the last few years, New Categories have rapidly become a significant part of our business and are now a strong contributor to our financial performance. As a result, last week, we announced our new regional structure and management team realignment to drive us through the next phase of our transformation journey.



Our presentation today will take on a new format. First, I will give some highlights of the progress. Tadeu will take you through the details of our results, highlighting how, in 2022, we continued transforming the business, delivered strong financial results and successfully navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment. Then I will talk about how we