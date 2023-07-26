Jul 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Tadeu Luiz Marroco - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Tadeu Marroco, and I'm delighted to welcome you as BAT's Chief Executive to our half year results presentation. With me this morning is Javed Iqbal, Interim Finance Director. Once we have been through our presentation, Victoria Buxton, our Group Head of Investor Relations, will join us on stage to enable us to take your questions, both over the phone and through the webcast facility. I will begin with our financial highlights for the half year, the progress we are making in our transformation and outline my key areas of focus as Chief Executive. Javed will then take you through our financial performance in more detail. With that, I will take it that you have all seen the disclaimers on Slide 2 and 3.



I'm pleased with how BAT has performed in the first half of this year, delivering growing revenue, profit from operations and earnings per share. Our reported results reflect the impact of one-off items in the prior period including impairment of our business in