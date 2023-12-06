Dec 06, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Victoria Buxton - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. I'm Victoria Buxton, Group Head of Investor Relations. And with me this morning is Tadeu Marroco, our Chief Executive; and Javed Iqbal, our Interim Finance Director. Welcome to our Full Year 2023 Trading and Strategy Update Conference Call. I hope that you're all well, and I'd like to thank you for taking the time to join us this morning. Before we begin, I need to draw your attention to the cautionary wording regarding forward-looking statements as well as the notes and disclaimers contained in the trading update.



Unless stated otherwise, our comments will focus on constant currency adjusted measures, and all our share data is year-to-date average to September 2023 versus full year 2022 average. I would also like to remind