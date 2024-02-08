Feb 08, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Tadeu Luiz Marroco - British American Tobacco p.l.c. - CEO, Member of Management Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm delighted to welcome you to our 2023 preliminary results presentation. With me this morning is Javed Iqbal Interim [Finance] Director; and Victoria Buxton, Group Head of Investor Relations.



I will begin with our financial highlights and the progress we have made against our key areas of focus this year. Javed will then take you through our financial performance in more detail. I will return to talk more about our glide path to building a smokeless world, before we move to the Q&A session.



With that, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers on Slides 2 and 3. So let's begin with our 2023 performance. Our reported results reflect the impact of a noncash impairment charge taken mainly against our acquired U.S. brands. We will focus on constant currency adjusted results, unless otherwise stated.



I'm pleased that [we delivered] a resilient performance in line with our guidance, reflecting of our global multi-category strategy.