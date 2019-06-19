Jun 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Peabody Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I'd now like turn the conference over to Mr. Vic Svec, Senior Vice President, Global Investor and Corporate Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Vic Svec - Peabody Energy Corporation - SVP, Global Investor and Corporate Relations



Okay. Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on the call to discuss Peabody and Arch coming together to combine our PRB and Colorado platforms.



On the call today is Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Kellow and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Amy Schwetz. During our formal remarks, we'll reference a supplemental presentation and that's available on peabodyenergy.com.



On Slide 2 of this deck, you'll find the statement on forward-looking information. We encourage you to consider the risk factors that we reference here and that's along with our public filings with the SEC.



So today's call is intended to be a