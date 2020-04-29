Q1 2020 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Julie Gates - Peabody Energy Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's earnings call for the first quarter of 2020. With us today are President and CEO, Glenn Kellow; as well as interim CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.



Given the unique circumstances of COVID-19, we will begin today's remarks with a robust discussion of Peabody-specific actions underway in response to the evolving situation.



I'll now turn the call over to Glenn.



Glenn L. Kellow - Peabody Energy Corporation - President