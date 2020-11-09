Q3 2020 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Julie Gates - Peabody Energy Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Good morning and thanks for joining Peabody's earnings call for the third quarter of 2020. With me today are President and CEO, Glenn Kellow; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.



Glenn L. Kellow - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Julie, and good morning, everyone. 2020 has been a