Q1 2021 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Peabody Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Conference. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Alice Tharenos. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Mark A. Spurbeck - Peabody Energy Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2021. With me today are President and CEO, Glenn Kellow; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there along with our public filings with the SEC.



I'll now turn the call over to Glenn.



Glenn L. Kellow - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Alice, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started this morning, I'd like to take a moment and welcome Alice to her new role as Head of