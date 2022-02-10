Q4 2021 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Alice Tharenos -



Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2021. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.



With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jim.



James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Alice, and good morning, everyone. Peabody recorded robust fourth quarter results demonstrating the capability of