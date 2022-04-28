Q1 2022 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Peabody Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, April 28, 2022. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alice Tharenos. Please go ahead.



Alice M. Tharenos - Peabody Energy Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's earnings call for the first quarter of 2022. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC. I'll now turn the call over to Jim.



James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Alice, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter, we set the stage to realize strong results for the remainder of