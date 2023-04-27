Q1 2023 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Peabody First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Karla Kimrey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Karla Kimrey -



Good morning, and thank you for joining Peabody's earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.



Now I'll turn the call over to Jim.



James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Karla, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter of 2023, Peabody's diverse portfolio produced another strong quarter of financial results. For the past 18 months, we have aggressively been