Apr 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Peabody First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Karla Kimrey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Karla Kimrey -
Good morning, and thank you for joining Peabody's earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; and CFO, Mark Spurbeck. Within the earnings release, you'll find our statement on forward-looking information as well as the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.
Now I'll turn the call over to Jim.
James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Karla, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter of 2023, Peabody's diverse portfolio produced another strong quarter of financial results. For the past 18 months, we have aggressively been
Q1 2023 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...