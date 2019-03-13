Full Year 2018 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO



Thanks very much, Megan and hello, everyone. Thank you very much for taking some time today to talk to us about Burford.



Chief Investment officer; and Elizabeth O'Connell, Burford's Chief Financial Officer. And we'll split up the presentation as we go. I'll talk for a little while and walk through some of the slides, then Jon will do the middle investment piece and Elizabeth will do some financial slides at the end.



We're not going to cover every single one of these slides, although we will tell you where we are as we go. But we're going to really be centering our presentation around 3 fundamental themes today: around performance, around the growth of the business, and significantly around the continuing evolution of the business,