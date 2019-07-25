Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO
Thanks very much, Jordan, and hello, everyone. Good afternoon in the U.K., and good morning in the U.S. Thanks for joining us for Burford's Interim Results Call for 2019. As usual, with me on the call are Jon Molot and Elizabeth O'Connell, Burford's Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. And all 3 of us are going to speak to various portions of the presentation, and then we'll be happy to take your questions. We'll be working from the slides that were posted on the website this morning, and we'll turn the pages and discuss some of the key messages around the business.
We're obviously very pleased to be presenting such a terrific first half of the business. Really, the business performed extremely well during the first half of 2019. The numbers on Slide 2, while I could go through them in detail, they really do speak for themselves. And they reflect not only our continued growth and market position, but they reflect ongoing significant market activity in the legal industry generally. It's a theme that we have been
Half Year 2019 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
