Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking a few minutes with us this morning. As you know, we put out a trading update this morning. It isn't something that we've historically done. But given the level of investor interest in some news flow, we decided we would go ahead and do that. And we're delighted to share, from our perspective, a very positive 2019 with you. I think the most exciting part of this is the level of growth that we see and continue to see in this business. We've posted the highest level of new business in our history, and we're finding continued strength in the litigation finance market. We're finding sustained interest in our offering, and we see a significant amount of runway ahead of us.



Part of that is just the sheer growth in demand for capital in the legal sector and part of it is a continued