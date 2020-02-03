Feb 03, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Burford Capital Investor Call. (Operator Instructions)
I shall now hand over to Christopher Bogart, the CEO of Burford Capital, to begin.
Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO
Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking a few minutes with us this morning. As you know, we put out a trading update this morning. It isn't something that we've historically done. But given the level of investor interest in some news flow, we decided we would go ahead and do that. And we're delighted to share, from our perspective, a very positive 2019 with you. I think the most exciting part of this is the level of growth that we see and continue to see in this business. We've posted the highest level of new business in our history, and we're finding continued strength in the litigation finance market. We're finding sustained interest in our offering, and we see a significant amount of runway ahead of us.
Part of that is just the sheer growth in demand for capital in the legal sector and part of it is a continued
Full Year 2019 Burford Capital Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...