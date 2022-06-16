Burford Capital Ltd GLOBAL RETAIL SHAREHOLDER CALL Transcript

Jun 16, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Robert Bailhache - Burford Capital Limited - Head of IR for EMEA & Asia



Hello. This is Rob Bailhache, and I'm Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia, of Burford Capital.



James S. Ballan - Burford Capital Limited - Head of IR - Americas



Hi. I'm Jim Ballan, who heads IR in the Americas, I would like you on behalf of the entire Burford team to today's 2022 CEO event for our worldwide retail shareholders. We're delighted to have you join our audio webcast, and we hope you find this forum useful. Yet again, we had a strong level of response, both in terms of numbers of participants and questions. So thank you in advance for your interest.



Before we start with my handing over to Chris Bogart, I want to cover some housekeeping. After Chris just provides some opening remarks, we'll move straight to Q&A. (Operator Instructions) We'll endeavor to get through as many questions as possible, but due to the high volume of queries we've received, Chris won't be able to respond to them all during the time that we have.



We've taken the questions we