Half Year 2022 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks very much, and hello, everybody. Thank you for taking some time in what is almost the middle of August to talk about Burford and our interim results. As usual, I'm joined by Jon Molot, the Chief Investment Officer; and Ken Brause, the Chief Financial Officer. The 3 of us will take turns going through our slides with you.



We promised to do that somewhat more briskly than we did in our annual results call, and then we'll be happy to take any of your questions. Before we jump into the meat of the slides, I'd also -- I'm also happy to report in addition to our earnings on an announcement that we also made today about a new appointment to our