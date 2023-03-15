Mar 15, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Hello, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us for our business update call on our 2022 activities. As usual, I'm here with Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Jordan Licht, Burford's Chief Financial Officer, and both of them are going to talk to you separately. I'm going to lead off and spend a little bit of time.



Starting on Slide 4, after you get through the disclaimers. And with that slide up, I'm really excited to be talking to you about 2 quite different things today. First of all, on the business itself, we are really feeling that the pandemic is moving into the rearview mirror for litigation and for courts.



We had a really nicely strong 2022. $350 million of cash realizations, up 33%, record-breaking new business, $1.2 billion of new group-wide commitments. Balance sheet deployments that have more than doubled over the last 2 years. We had a real growth in the modeled value of our balance sheet portfolio. That grew by $800 million last year, a 21% growth rate.



We raised more