Mar 15, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director
Hello, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us for our business update call on our 2022 activities. As usual, I'm here with Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Jordan Licht, Burford's Chief Financial Officer, and both of them are going to talk to you separately. I'm going to lead off and spend a little bit of time.
Starting on Slide 4, after you get through the disclaimers. And with that slide up, I'm really excited to be talking to you about 2 quite different things today. First of all, on the business itself, we are really feeling that the pandemic is moving into the rearview mirror for litigation and for courts.
We had a really nicely strong 2022. $350 million of cash realizations, up 33%, record-breaking new business, $1.2 billion of new group-wide commitments. Balance sheet deployments that have more than doubled over the last 2 years. We had a real growth in the modeled value of our balance sheet portfolio. That grew by $800 million last year, a 21% growth rate.
We raised more
Full Year 2022 Burford Capital Ltd Business Activity Results First call Transcript
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...