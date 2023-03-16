Mar 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you all to the Burford Capital 2022 Business Update. My name is Brika, and I'll be your event specialist running today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call over to our host for today, CEO, Christopher Bogart. So Christopher, you may begin.



Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. I know that there are a number of questions out there about process and so on. And we are absolutely going to get to those questions. However, we did say that the substance of these 2 calls before Q&A would be identical. And I know that there are people, as results who are not joining this call until after the substance is over because they were on the call last night.



So what we are going to do, notwithstanding those questions, is we're going to play the recorded version of the business update. And then after that, I'll come back, address some of the questions that I know are out there and then proceed to take all of your Q&A.



So