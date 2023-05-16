Full Year 2023 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Burford Capital's 2022 Annual Financial Results. My name is Harry, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to hand you over to Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer, to begin. Christopher, please go ahead when you're ready.
Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director
Thanks very much, Harry, and hi, everybody. Thank you for joining us once again for some discussion about Burford and its performance. As usual, with me is Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Jordan Licht, Burford's Chief Financial Officer. And you're going to hear from both of them during the course of the call as well.
We're very pleased to be doing this today, which meets our prediction about when we would have full-year results for you. And while you already have a sense from our call in March that those results were going to be strong, today really confirms that and our performance. We're going to do a few different things on this call, and they are summarized on Slide 3.
