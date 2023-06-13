Q1 2023 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thanks very much, and hello, everybody. Thank you again for joining us. It feels like we've been talking to you a lot lately. I think this is our third call in 3 months. And welcome to our very first ever set of quarterly results, all part of the journey towards a full U.S. listing with the New York Stock Exchange. I'm joined as usual by Jon Molot, the Chief Investment Officer; and Jordan Licht, the Chief Financial Officer.



We are going to adopt the process of having these calls be when we just do the quarterly numbers having these -- given our propensity to talk, we'll try to be brisker for these quarterly calls than we have been for annual calls. And then happy to take whatever questions you all have.



So I'm going