Burlington Stores Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Burlington Stores, Inc. 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. Questions may be submitted by the message icon at the top left of your screen, typing your message, then clicking the send icon to the right of the message box.



It is my pleasure to now turn the meeting over to John Mahoney, Chairman of the Board of Burlington Stores. Mr. Mahoney, you may begin.



John J. Mahoney - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Burlington Stores. I'm John Mahoney, the company's Chair, and I'll be presiding over this meeting. At this time, I call the meeting to order.



Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce you to the Directors of the company in attendance. Ted English, Michael Goodwin, Jordan Hitch, William McNamara, Michael O'Sullivan, Jessica Rodriguez, Laura Sen, Paul Sullivan and Mary Ann Tocio. In addition to our Directors, John Crimmins, our Executive Vice