Feb 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura Fourth quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Rodrigo Echecopar. Mr. Echecopar, you may begin.



Rodrigo Echecopar - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-IR Coordinator



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Presenting on the call today is Mr. VÃ­ctor Gobitz, CEO. Also present and available for your questions are Mr. Leandro Garcia, Vice President and CFO; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; RaÃºl Benavides, Vice President of Business Development; and Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability.



Before we get started, during today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current expectations about the future plans and performance. These statements rely on assumptions and estimates, and actual