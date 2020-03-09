Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Investor Day Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

VÃ­ctor Gobitz Colchado - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-GM - CEO & President



Good afternoon to all. Thank you for attending our Buenaventura Day. Let me start with, as usual, with the -- this cautionary statement because, as you know, we are a public company. Going to the Page 3. Here, you can see our agenda for this presentation. The first 2 topics, the description of our Board members and management team as well as Peru political and economic outlook will be presented by Mr. Roque Benavides, our Chairman; and all the other topics will be covered by our management team.



Let me point out that in the fourth topic, it's the first time that we are presenting this key component of our strategy, which is sustainability. For that reason, our Vice President of Sustainability, Alejandro Hermoza, is here in this presentation. Okay. Roque, go ahead.



Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-Chairman of the Board