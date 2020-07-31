Jul 31, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Compania de Minas Buenaventura Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Rodrigo Echecopar, Investor Relations. Mr. Echecopar, you may begin.



Rodrigo Echecopar - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-Head of IR



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2020 results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Victor Gobitz, CEO. Also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Leandro Garcia, Vice President and CFO; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Raul Benavides, Vice President of Business Development; Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability. Also will be present Mr. Roque Benavides, our Chairman.



This conference will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risk and uncertainties