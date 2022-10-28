Oct 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Gabriel Salas, Investor Relations. Mr. Salas, please begin.



Gabriel Salas - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2022 results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Leandro Luis Garcia, Chief Executive Officer. Also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Mr. Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability; Mr. Renzo Macher, Project Manager; Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Geology and Exploration Manager; Mr. Roque Benavides, Chairman; and Mr. Raul Benavides, Director.



Before I hand our call over, let me first touch on a few