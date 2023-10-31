Oct 31, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CompaÃ±ia de Minas Buenaventura Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please note that this call is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Gabriel Salas, Investor Relations. Mr. Salas, you may begin.
Gabriel Salas - CompaÃ±Ãa de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-IR
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2023 results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer. Also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Mr. Aldo Massa, Vice President of Business Development and Commercial; Mr. Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability; Mr. Renzo Macher, Vice President of Projects; Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Geology and Exploration Manager; Mr. Roque Benavides, Chairman; and Mr. Rahul
Q3 2023 Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...