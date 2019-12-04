Dec 04, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Corey B. Bieber - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Advisor



Good morning, everyone, and thank you and welcome to Canadian Natural's 2019 Investor Open House. My name is Corey Bieber, I'm Executive Adviser and your host for today's meetings. It is a great turnout today here and on the webcast, and I wanted to thank you all for your participation, what I believe will be a great morning. For those on the webcast, you'll find a copy of our presentation slides on our website, along with our announced 2020 budget. You know our very first investor open house was held around this time in 2001. Pretty much all the presenters you'll see today were at that first open house, and at least 4 of our current live participants, attendees here in the room were actually at that investor house as well. Thanks, Greg, Randy, Phil and Bruce for continuing to come every year, must be the bacon.



Anyway, things have certainly changed both in industry and in Canadian Natural. Over that period, we've evolved into a very strong and sustainable energy company with very significant free cash flow. Since that first