May 07, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Norman Murray Edwards - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Murray Edwards, and as Chairman of Canadian Natural Resources, I have the responsibility to chair this Annual General Meeting.



As you know that because of the impact of the COVID virus, we've decided to hold this meeting as many other companies by way of a virtual meeting through webcast online, and we appreciate all the shareholders who are attending. We do apologize as our Annual Meeting is always a good opportunity to get together with a number of our shareholders on an annual basis with a number of former and current employees and to tell the story of the company. So that we'll have to look to next year when we have an opportunity do that once again.



I wish to thank those who are attending the meeting. And the purpose of the meeting is the routine annual business of the corporation, being the receipt of the annual Board of Canadian Natural Resources; the consolidated financial statements of the corporation and the report of the auditors thereon for the year