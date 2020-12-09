Dec 09, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Corey B. Bieber - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Advisor



Corey B. Bieber - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Advisor



Before we kick off, I'd like to remind you of our forward-looking