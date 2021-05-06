Q1 2021 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Canadian Natural's First Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call. As mentioned, to facilitate today's call, you'll find a copy of the presentation slides on our website which I would encourage you to download now in order to follow along. Canadian Natural had a strong first quarter financially and operationally. Our asset base is unique amongst our peer group,