Q3 2021 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. We would like to welcome everyone to the Canadian Natural Resources 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded today, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Mr. Corey Bieber, Executive Advisor. Please go ahead, Mr. Bieber.



Corey B. Bieber - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Advisor



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Canadian Natural's Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call. Canadian Naturals had another very strong quarter financially and operationally. As I commented before, I believe our asset base is unique amongst our peer group, underpinned by long-life, low-decline assets and complemented by our conventional assets that allow significant flexibility and all of which can generate very significant free cash flow. Beyond our robust asset base, there is a corporate strategy that focuses on generating real returns for