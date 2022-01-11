Jan 11, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Corey Bieber -



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Canadian Natural's 2022 Budget Conference Call. To facilitate today's call, you'll find a copy of our presentation slides on our website, along with our announced 2022 budget. As noted in mid-December, release of the 2022 budget was deferred to today to properly incorporate the impacts and synergies of the Storm Resources acquisition, which closed on