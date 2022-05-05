Q1 2022 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Lance Casson -

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Canadian Natural's First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.



With me this morning, is Tim McKay, our President; and Mark Stainthorpe, our Chief