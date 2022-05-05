May 05, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Murray Edwards, Executive Chairman of Canadian Natural. Mr. Edwards, the floor is yours.



Norman Murray Edwards - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Carter. Given the appointed time has arrived, we'll commence the meeting. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Canadian Natural Resources. It says here, my name is Murray Edwards, in case I didn't know that in my script, but I am, and I'm the Chairman of the corporation. And on behalf of Canadian Natural, we wish to thank you for attending this meeting.



Due to the challenge, change in travel and gathering restricts implement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are again holding this year's annual and special meeting of shareholders in a virtual format.