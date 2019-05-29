CNX Resources Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Good morning. Welcome to the 2019 CNX Resources Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Thorndike, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNX Resources Corporation. Please go ahead.
William N. Thorndike - CNX Resources Corporation - Chairman of the Board
Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the 2019 CNX Resources Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Will Thorndike, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I now call the meeting to order.
Representatives of our auditors, Ernst & Young, are present. They have informed me they do not wish to make a statement, but they are available to answer questions.
In connection with this meeting, I wanted to mention a few housekeeping items. We're excited to be hosting our first virtual shareholder meeting. This virtual approach provides a convenient way to access our proxy materials and vote, enables greater shareholder participation in the proceedings and reduces the cost and environmental impact of our annual meeting. The rules
