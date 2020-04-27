Q1 2020 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to CNX Resources First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Tyler Lewis - CNX Resources Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to CNX's first quarter conference call. We have on the call today Nick DeIuliis, our President and CEO; Don Rush, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Griffith, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Today, we will be discussing our first quarter results, and we have posted an updated slide presentation to our website. To remind everyone, CNX consolidates its results, which includes 100% of the results from CNX, CNX Gathering LLC and CNX Midstream Partners LP.



Earlier this morning, CNX Midstream Partners, ticker CNXM, issued a separate press release. And as a reminder, they will have an earnings call at 11 a.m.