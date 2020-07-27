Jul 27, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Donald W. Rush
CNX Midstream Partners LP - CFO & Director of CNX Midstream GP LLC
* Nicholas J. DeIuliis
CNX Midstream Partners LP - Chairman & CEO of CNX Midstream GP LLC
Nicholas J. DeIuliis - CNX Midstream Partners LP - Chairman & CEO of CNX Midstream GP LLC
Hi, everybody. This is Nick DeIuliis, the CEO of CNX Resources. And today, we are providing this video for you to assess the transaction that we're excited about and a new company that the transaction creates, the new CNX Resources. The transaction that I'm speaking of is CNX Resources acquiring the remaining interest not owned by the company of CNX Midstream. This is a great transaction for CNX shareholders as well as a great one for CNX Midstream unitholders.
One of the most exciting attributes for me personally, probably the single most exciting attribute of this transaction, is that we were able to structure it where the
