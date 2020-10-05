Oct 05, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 05, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Donald W. Rush
CNX Resources Corporation - CFO
* Nicholas J. DeIuliis
CNX Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director
=====================
Nicholas J. DeIuliis - CNX Resources Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Hi, everybody. I'm Nick DeIuliis, the President and CEO of CNX Resources in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. CNX Resources is the low-cost manufacturer of natural gas in the very prolific Appalachian Basin. What we're manufacturing, natural gas, has an outsized foundational impact on today's economy as well as tomorrow's. And the reason it enjoys that position is that natural gas provides instant quality of life to society at scale, and it does it at a carbon intensity level that is better than most other competing forms of energy, including wind and solar, I might point out.
CNX Resources is poised to generate substantial free cash flow over the next 7 years, as you'll see. How are we able to do that
CNX Resources Corp Outline of Company Investment Thesis and Capital Markets Communication Approach Following Upstream/Midstream Merger Presentation Transcript
Oct 05, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...